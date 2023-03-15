DALLAS (KDAF) — You may want to grab your umbrellas or change your plans because there is a chance for severe weather on Thursday. There’s also a chance of freezing temperatures later in the week as well, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

We’re getting a cold front on Thursday afternoon, and with that, the potential for severe weather. The weather center says that the main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and the possibility of a few tornadoes.

“A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on Thursday and will bring a threat for severe weather to North Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing east of I-35 early in the day. The severe threat will increase in the early afternoon near and east of I-35 as thunderstorms develop along the dryline and cold front. The threat for severe weather will diminish as the front passes each location. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The weather center also shared how much rain the region can expect with these storms from Thursday into Friday morning.

“Here is how much total rain accumulations you can expect between Thursday and Friday. Areas west of I-35 can reasonably expect 0.5″ of rain or less, while east of I-35 can expect 0.5″ to 1.5″. Some areas in the southwest could see up to 2″ total. Isolated amounts of 2-3″ are possible east of I-35. Instances of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding issues,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Over the next few days, much of the North Texas area will have below-normal temperatures. There’s a chance for freezing temperatures west and north of DFW Friday night and early Saturday.

“A period of below normal temperatures is expected across much of the central U.S. later this week into next weekend. Freezing temperatures will be possible west and north of the Metroplex late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Keep up to date with the latest forecast information, particularly if you’re concerned with any outdoor planting. Sensitive plants and vegetation may need to be covered next weekend,” NWS Fort Worth.

Make sure to secure loose items, as strong winds are expected late this week.

The weather center added, “Gusty conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, apart from any thunderstorm-induced wind gusts. Expect gusts around 35-45 mph each afternoon. Sustained wind speeds will be between 15-30 mph. Make sure to secure loose outdoor items so they do not blow away!”

