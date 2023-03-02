DALLAS (KDAF) — The week started warm and now it’s turned stormy as Wednesday saw some strong storms and now Thursday will see severe weather along a cold front throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports storms will be developing along a fast-moving cold front with some of them potentially becoming severe. The greatest potential for severe storms will be during the evening hours.

The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, possible tornadoes, and large hail.

The weather center said, “Scattered storms may develop during the day, ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these storms could become severe. The main event still appears to be a linear complex of storms along the rapidly advancing front.

“Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible hazards tomorrow afternoon and evening. This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur. Stay weather aware and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings on Thursday. Know where to shelter BEFORE a warning is issued!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Be prepared for a very windy night on Thursday with gusty winds expected behind an incoming front.

“Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph are expected tonight behind the front and will continue into Friday morning. Secure loose outdoor objects and take caution driving, especially high profile vehicles,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Here’s a look at a tornado safety guide from the weather center:

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas