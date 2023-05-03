DALLAS(KDAF)-As we move through North Texas this morning, the weather was cooler, but it will warm up in the afternoon to the mid-80s. Thursday will have severe weather that will bring large hail and strong winds.

NWS Fort Worth said “A dryline will invade western portions of North Texas Thursday afternoon. Thunderstorms may develop ahead of the boundary, some of which could become severe. The storms will head toward the I-35 corridor and into East Texas during the evening hours, but the activity should steadily weaken with the loss of daytime heating. The main concerns are large hail and damaging winds, though there is a low, non-zero tornado threat. Check back for new updates as they become available.”

We are expecting severe weather today. The weather should be in the mid-70s in the afternoon but drop down to the 50s at night.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A few morning and late afternoon showers and storms will be possible mainly across northwestern portions of North Texas. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid-70s to lower 80s. Tonight, calm conditions will continue with lows in the 50s to lower 60s”.

Friday will have a small chance of rain and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, but nothing severe.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Friday will be hot for early May with highs mainly in the lower and middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, generally across Central Texas. Severe storms are not expected”.