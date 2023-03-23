DALLAS (KDAF) — Thunderstorms are expected to hit North Texas Thursday evening and Friday morning, and a cold front will follow. There’s also a chance of heavy rain.

Over the weekend, we’re going to have clear skies and cool weather, starting in the 40s and rising into the 70s by the evening.

“Severe thunderstorms may develop late Thursday across western North Texas with more widespread showers and thunderstorms accompanying a cold front moving through the area later Thursday night into Friday. Potential hazards include large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes primarily north of I-20/30,” said NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

It’s going to be cold all day on Sunday. Next week shouldn’t have a chance of severe weather, according to the weather center.

“The period Saturday through Tuesday will start off sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. A slight chance for showers and possibly an isolated storm will be in play across eastern Central Texas on Sunday, but nothing major or any severe weather is expected. A cold front moves south through the area later Sunday into Sunday night, with brisk and slightly cooler temperatures, though generally not far off from normals in late March,” said NWS Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas