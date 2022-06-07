DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center for Severe Thunderstorms has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas on Tuesday morning, June 7.

They tweeted, “A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas until 3 PM CDT.”

NWS Severe Tstorm

NWS Fort Worth added, “Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lamar and Delta counties for the cluster of storms moving across SE Oklahoma. They could impact these locations within the next hour or so, but will be out of our area within the next few hours. #dfwwx“

NWS FORT WORTH

“A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Lamar and Delta County until 3 PM. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. A cluster of storms is moving from southeast Oklahoma and will impact these areas through the next several hours. Watch will be canceled earlier as soon as threat ends for our area.”