DALLAS(KDAF)—A cold front came into North Texas this morning, dropping temperatures down to the low 50s. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the 60s and 70s in the afternoon. There is a chance of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, with a high risk of large hail and flooding.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A strong upper-level impulse will approach from the northwest, helping to draw a surface warm front northward. Though the day will start off very cool in the 50s and showery, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s in the wake of the warm front, as lift increases later in the day into Tuesday night with gusty southeast winds 15-20 mph. Instability will be on the increase with the increasing threat of large hail. Localized damaging winds may also pose a threat late for areas mainly south of the I-20/30 corridors. Continue to monitor future revised forecasts regarding the possible severe weather on Tuesday.

Wednesday, a strong front is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms. There may also be a tornado following large hail and strong winds. Thursday will bring another cold front.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A strong cold front will arrive Wednesday evening and with showers and thunderstorms ending from northwest to southeast through past midnight. The airmass will be warm and unstable as the front and upper system move through with strong to severe storms possible, especially along and south of Interstates 20 and 30. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards, though an isolated tornado is possible with more discrete storms. Highs in the 60s Red River will warm into the 70s to near 80 in Central Texas. Brisk and much cooler behind the cold front by Thursday morning.

