DALLAS (KDAF) — Severe weather is in the mix Wednesday night in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The main threats for the possible storms will be large hail, damaging gusts, and a couple of tornadoes; the weather center adds that storm coverage will be scattered and not everyone will see thunderstorms or severe weather.

“There is a chance for severe thunderstorms to affect North Texas this evening with the greatest severe risk north of I-20 and east of I-35. Hail will be the main threat, but a couple tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are also possible. Coverage will be scattered, and not everyone will see thunderstorms or severe weather. All storms will exit the area to the southeast after midnight,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After a stormy Wednesday night, Thursday will be much cooler and breezier with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s in the afternoon.

“Following Wednesday evening’s cold front, highs will only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Looking ahead, a warming trend will begin on Sunday in the region with highs climbing into the mid-70s to low 80s by Monday.

“The forecast Friday through Tuesday will feature a rapid warmup with highs approaching 80 by Monday. Low rain chances return early next week across our southeastern counties. Widespread rain chances return by mid week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas