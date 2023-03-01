DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a stormy start to the month of March in North Texas with some early morning storms and storm chances Wednesday afternoon before severe storms in the region on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

There are some chances for thunderstorms in the eastern portion of the region with hail being the primary threat on Wednesday.

“Additional thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, particularly across East Texas. Some of the storms could become strong, with hail and gusty winds. Most locations will peak in the 70s this afternoon, with a few spots topping 80 degrees again today,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Stay alert and be weather aware on Thursday as severe storms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. A line of storms will develop along a fast-moving cold front with some of them being severe and will impact the afternoon-evening commute in some areas.

The main weather hazards will be damaging winds, possible tornadoes, large hail and lightning.

“Scattered storms may develop during the day Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front. Some of these storms could become severe. The main event still appears to be a linear complex of storms along the rapidly advancing front.

“Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible hazards tomorrow afternoon and evening. This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur. Stay weather aware and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings on Thursday. Know where to shelter BEFORE a warning is issued!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Gusty winds and an Elevated Fire Threat will be present on Thursday as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

“Gusty winds areawide will result in a brief window Thursday afternoon and early evening for elevated fire weather conditions out west. Sustained winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph will continue into Friday morning,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas