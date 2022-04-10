DALLAS (KDAF) — After a nice weekend in North Texas, another round of early workweek storms is headed to the area.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports severe storms will be possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the second week of April. Severe thunderstorms are possible along an incoming dryline and cold front in North and Central Texas.

Storms could develop in the late afternoon and early evening on both Monday and Tuesday, as well as showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. NWS Fort Worth says the data shows all severe weather hazards are possible. The public is asked to keep an eye on the forecasts over the next few days.

“A pattern shift will allow for showers and storms to return to North and Central Texas throughout the first half of next week. There will be a potential for severe weather Monday through Wednesday, with all modes of severe weather possible. Continue to check back for forecast updates over the weekend for more details on timing and impacts. Elevated fire danger will continue across our west each afternoon next week.” NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth