DALLAS (KDAF) — After a nice weekend in North Texas, storms are finding their way into the beginning of the work week, we checked with the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to get the latest on what to expect Monday night.

Storms are back in the forecast for North Texas and some could turn out to be severe Monday night. NWS Fort Worth says thunderstorms will be developing along a stalled front and dryline early in the evening which will move eastward headed into the overnight hours.

The timing of the storms looks to begin sometime after 4 p.m. and end sometime before 4 a.m. The main threats will be hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. NWS Fort Worth suggests staying alert to the rapidly changing weather conditions and to have multiple ways to receive weather threats at night.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected this evening and tonight across much of the area. The greatest threat for severe weather will be roughly along and north of I-20. Storms will develop across western North Texas and the Hill Country during the late afternoon and evening hours before moving eastward overnight. Be sure to have reliable ways to receive weather alerts at night.”

NWS Fort Worth