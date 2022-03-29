DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s looking like the sunny skies of the weekend will be short-lived. The National Weather Service Fort Worth is predicting strong storm chances overnight tonight into early morning tomorrow.

Officials say a line of thunderstorms will be moving into the region overnight from about 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. They also say strong winds and tornadoes are possible in the region.

In a tweet, officials said, “No major changes to the timing of the line of thunderstorms expected overnight tonight. Strong winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts during the overnight hours! #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx“