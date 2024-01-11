DALLAS (KDAF) — Strong to severe storms are possible ahead of a cold front Thursday night between midnight and 3 a.m.

The National Weather Service reported, “The first of two strong cold fronts will arrive Thursday night into Friday. A few strong to severe storms with hail and damaging winds will be possible east of the I-35 corridor. There is a low, but non-zero, tornado threat for far eastern North and Central Texas. Most of the showers and storms will exit to the east by early Friday morning, but there will be a brief period in which a rain-snow mix may occur along the Red River. If this occurs, there will be no accumulations.”