DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?

Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”

The publication released this report with the intention of helping everyone out as they’ve put the restaurants within their specific regional landing spots (Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, South, Midwest & West). It’s also nice to know that Texas is well represented with spots all around the Lone Star State.

“I hope this list, divided by region and filled with our thoughts on what to order and what to know, acts as an invitation to shake off any skepticism as to whether going out is “worth it” these days. If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” Elazar Sontag, restaurant editor

Even nicer, for our North Texas readers, two N. TX spots made the list: La Onda in Fort Worth and El Rincon Del Maiz in Garland. Bon Appetit took it to the next level and said these are the dishes you need to order:

La Onda: Fish of the day (prices vary); Shark-cuterie Board ($42); Ceviche of the day (prices vary).

El Rincon del Maiz: Vegan Birria Taco ($3); Hibiscus and Cauliflower Taco ($3); Mushroom Tamale ($3).

Texas restaurants named on the list:

Birdies – Austin

Canje – Austin

La Onda – Fort Worth

March – Houston

Reese Bros Barbecue – San Antonio

El Rincon del Maiz – Garland

The Nicolett – Lubbock

Be sure to dive headfirst into this delicious report by clicking here.