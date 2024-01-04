The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for family-friendly events while the weather is still cold? This one may be a good one for the younger kiddos and old.

“Seussical the Musical” is back on stage!

And this time ladies and gentlemen, its more than just for a day. So grab your coats and don’t forget your mittens as you fall smitten with this play!

The play will be at Casa Manana Theater in Fort Worth, TX. So make plans to get there early so you won’t drive reckless.

For more information on tickets, times and dates don’t hesitate! Check out their website, it’s great!