DALLAS (KDAF) — Load them up, it’s dove hunting season in North Texas!

The Frisco Police and many are excited on September 1 as it marks the beginning of dove hunting season in North Texas! “Frisco PD would like to remind residents that there are areas around the city where hunting is allowed (with the landowner’s permission).”

With the property owners permission, hunters can use their land for hunting purposes to get some game to take home as long as:

They are at least 1,000 feet from schools, hospitals, and daycare facilities

At least 600 feet from residential housing and multi-family residential complexes

Fire their weapons in a manner not reasonably expected to cause a projectile to cross the boundary of property tracts

“The Frisco Police Department will continue to work with hunters and landowners to ensure that safe hunting practices are followed. Residents are urged to contact police if they feel that safe and reasonable distances are not being followed by hunters.”