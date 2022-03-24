DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness is here and college basketball fanatics are running wild with the craziness that is the NCAA Tournament. However, a certain U.S. Senator from Texas decided he wanted to drop a hoops mixtape on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

It was entitled, “Buckets & Blocks: Stopping Jimmy Kimmel From Going Left.” It’s almost exactly what you would expect to see from a one-on-one game of basketball between a senator and a late-night TV show host.

Back in 2018, the two squared off in a game of basketball for charity, which was dubbed the “Blobfish Basketball Classic” because Kimmel had called him a blobfish at one point, poking fun at the Texas Senator.

The resurfacing of Cruz’s highlight reel comes because of some comments Kimmel made about him recently on his show. Cruz tweeted, “Last night, Kimmel, in partial drag, again took shots at me, saying I’d ‘be the world’s ugliest woman.’ Perhaps. But, I still kicked your ass at hoops….”

Over $80,000 was raised for Generation One and Texas Children’s Hospital.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, June 18 included Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Jermaine Fowler (“Sorry to Bother You”), and musical guest Granger Smith. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TED CRUZ, JIMMY KIMMEL

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, June 18 included Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Jermaine Fowler (“Sorry to Bother You”), and musical guest Granger Smith. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) TED CRUZ, JIMMY KIMMEL

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, June 18 included Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Jermaine Fowler (“Sorry to Bother You”), and musical guest Granger Smith. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JIMMY KIMMEL, TED CRUZ