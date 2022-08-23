DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no mystery that North Texas actress Selena Gomez’s new show Only Murders in the Building continues to see massive success and tons of social media buzz.

With the third season in production and more Hollywood A-listers joining the Hulu series’ already star-studded cast, the hype for this series balloons more and more.

If you are one of the show’s many fans and you were wondering how to get the look of the character Mabel Mora (Gomez), you are in luck. Selena Gomez has released an entire makeup collection inspired by her character.

Her makeup brand Rare Beauty has shared the following products: