DALLAS (KDAF) — “No soup for you!” Or maybe soup for you and some junior mints. A lot of people have seen at least one episode of the comedy series Seinfeld which is regarded as one of the best American sitcoms of all time.

Now, you can taste it. That’s right Dallas, you and other major cities are about to receive a visit from The Seinfeld Food Truck Tour!

From May 6-8 Dallas will be able to get their food truck fix from Seinfeld, who would pass up that opportunity? Channel your inner Jerry, Kramer, George and Elaine and get you a plate of comedy goodness.

Below is where and when you can partake in this deliciously funny food opportunity:

May 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: West Village North Alley Activation Space

May 7, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: West Village North Alley Activation Space

May 8, 12-6 p.m.: The Shops at Clearfork

Courtesy: Seinfeld

What’s your favorite quote or episode about food from Seinfeld? Be sure to share it with us on our social media pages!