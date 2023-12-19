The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — UPAC’s Arlington’s Big Christmas will feature an unforgettable lineup filled with singers, dancers and some of Christmas’ favorite holiday characters.

Eventgoers will be able to see performances by Frosty, Grinch and even a sing-a-long for kids with Mrs. Claus.

The United Performing Arts Guild & Arlington’s Big Christmas will have multiple shows:

December 22 @7pm

December 23 @ 10am (sensory-friendly)

December 23 @ 2pm & 7pm

For more information including ticket sales, click here.