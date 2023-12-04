The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Les Misérables, the “world’s most popular musical,” will be at Broadway Dallas from Dec. 20 to 31.

The musical, which is based on the novel by Victor Hugo, originally opened in Paris in 1980, and its English language adaptation opened on Broadway in 1987.

“Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption–a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit,” their website said. “This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs ‘I Dreamed a Dream,’ ‘On My Own,’ ‘Bring Him Home,’ ‘One Day More,’ ‘Master of the House’ and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.”

