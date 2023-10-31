The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Even though the Texas Rangers are playing in Arizona, you can still cheer them on with Rangers fans at Globe Life Field.

The ballpark will be hosting a watch party for games four and five of the 2023 World Series, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The games start at 7:03 P.M. and doors open one hour before the first pitch.

“Join us at Globe Life Field this week to rally for your Rangers as they take on the Diamondbacks in the World Series. The first 2,500 fans will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes throughout each game, including 2024 Rangers tickets, postseason merchandise, autographed memorabilia, and more,” the website said.

Parking is available is Lots R, Q and B for free. A ticket is required for entry.