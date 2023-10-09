The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Catch the Rocky Horror Picture Show on stage, just in time for spooky season.

“In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical is great fun for adults and a perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season,” the website said.

The show runs through October 29 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Grab your tickets here before they sell out!

