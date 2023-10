The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Join the misadventures in Halloweentown with the pumpkin king tomorrow!

The Texas Theatre is hosting a screening of cult-classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, with a live ballet preshow by the Bishop Street Ballet, Preston Hollow Dance and Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico.

Get your tickets for the showing on Oct. 31 at 8 P.M.

