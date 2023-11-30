The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — For the past 20 years, the Burkman family has been decorating their home in Frisco.

This year the home will be on display once again on Hazelhurst Dr.

This has become a DFW tradition with many attending to see the thousands of lights as well as free activities like writing letters to Santa and photo ops that are offered.

Dogs are allowed as well! Check out the Burkman’s family Instagram for more information! The home will be open for the season Dec. 1.

Find the address and more on their Facebook, here.