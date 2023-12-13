The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the season of giving! If you’re shopping for your fur baby this holiday season, BarkBox has the cutest toys to add to your list.

The exclusive collaboration with Target includes the Pugly Sweater party, with Buddy the Buttcracker, Snow Ballers, Ginger Brew Crew, the Toy Vey Bear and more.

The exclusive PetSmart collaboration includes the Howliday Movie Marathon, with toys like Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and more of your favorite holiday movie characters.

Credit: BarkBox Credit: BarkBox Credit: BarkBox Credit: BarkBox

Shop the full collections only at Target or PetSmart, and see the full holiday collections in the lookbook.