DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate the upcoming release of “The Batman”, the Batmobile and costumes from the movie will be on display at the AT&T Discovery District in Dallas on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans will be able to interact with the new additions to everyone’s favorite DC superhero and put themselves in director Matt Reeves’ shoes as if they were putting together, The Batman.

“We wanted the Batsuit and the Batmobile to look obviously like it was designed by one man, by Batman himself,” Producer Dylan Clark said in a news release. “The suit is tactical, it’s military, it’s purpose-driven, it’s practical. It’s also iconic; Batman has his own emblem, his cowl, his cape. We chose a design that Bruce Wayne, at 30 years old, would have built.”

“The Batman” will hit theaters on March 4.