The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) —Step into the magic of Hogwarts! Award-winning play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will tour North America in 2024.

The production premiered on West End in London in 2016 before transferring to Broadway in 2018. The Broadway production received ten nominations and won six awards, including Best Play, at the 2018 Tony Awards.

“Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage,” the website said.

The story, inspired by the original work of J.K. Rowling, is set after the events of the final book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Dates and venues for the tour will be announced soon.

Credit: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child