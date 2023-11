The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Brett Eldredge, country music singer, songwriter and producer, is stopping by the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie on Dec. 17 as part of his Glow Live Christmas tour.

Eldredge entered the music industry in 2010 with his debut single, “Raymond,” and has since had five No.1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Get tickets for his tour here.