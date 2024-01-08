The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Jagged Little Pill, the jukebox musical that utilizes the music of Alanis Morissette, will be playing at the AT&T Performing Arts Center from Jan. 12 – 14.

The show is based on the Morissette album of the same name, which was originally released in 1995. The show debuted on Broadway in 2021 and won two Tony Awards on 15 nominations.

“This electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family ‘vaults the audience to its collective fee’” (The Guardian). ‘Redemptive, rousing and real, JAGGED LITTLE PILL stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.’ (The New York Times). You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at JAGGED LITTLE PILL,” the website said.

The musical follows the Healy’s, a white family with an adopted Black daughter, and how they face issues of gender identity, sexual assault and substance abuse.

Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up. Get your tickets or learn more here.