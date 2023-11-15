DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Theatre is honoring the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination by showing two movies on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The history of the Texas Theatre is involved with President Kennedy’s assassination. On Nov. 22, 1963, after Lee Harvey Oswald shot the President, he ran from Dallas police officers into an in-progress screening at the Texas Theatre.

“John Brewer, the manager of the shoe store a few doors east of the theatre, had seen [Oswald] loitering suspiciously outside his store and had noticed he matched the description being broadcast over the radio of the man who had shot local beat officer – and off-duty Texas Theatre security guard – J. D. Tippit. Mr. Brewer stepped out of his store and saw Oswald enter the theatre; he alerted Mrs. Julia Postal, who worked in the box office. She called the police and Mr. Brewer stuck around to point Oswald out to the officers when they arrived,” the website said.

On Wednesday, the anniversary of that fateful day, theatre doors will open at 12:45 p.m. followed by an extended edition partial screening of War is Hell at 1:20 p.m. (the film that Oswald snuck into), followed by a full screening of Cry of Battle at 2:45 p.m. Individual ticket prices for these screenings will be 90 cents.

Credit: Texas Theatre

“The lobby will be open to the public throughout the day and will have on display a photo exhibit curated by John Slate from The Dallas Municipal Archives detailing Lee Harvey Oswald’s presence in Oak Cliff. At 6:30 p.m., the ticketed evening program begins with an on-stage theatrical re-creation of the Warren Commission interviews with the Texas Theatre’s employees, Julia Postal and Butch Burroughs, as well as John Brewer, the man who noticed Lee Harvey Oswald enter the Texas Theatre. The live performance is titled He Shoulda’ Bought a Ticket.”

Following the performance, the stage will be reset for a 7:30 p.m. director’s cut presentation of Oliver Stone’s JFK.

Learn more and get your tickets here.