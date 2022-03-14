DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Arlington is issuing an important traffic update for this week.

Officials say TxDOT will continue working on the $233 million Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington.

This week sections of Interstate 30 will be closed overnight so crews can continue construction, according to city officials:

I-30 Westbound Mainlanes Overnight March 15 from midnight to 2 a.m.: I-30 westbound mainlanes will have a 15-minute rolling closure during this period to move equipment Overnight March 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-30 westbound mainlanes will be closed at Six Flags Drive to place bridge beams. Traffic will exit on Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 westbound front road re-entering from the AT&T Way/Baird Farm Road entrance ramp. City officials suggest seeking alternate routes.

I-30 Eastbound Mainlanes Overnight March 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-30 eastbound mainlanes will be closed at SH 360 to place bridge beams. Traffic will exit Copeland Road, cross under SH 360 on Six Flags Dr and re-enter from SH 360/Six Flags Dr entrnce ramp. Officials suggest seeking alternate routes.



