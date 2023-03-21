DALLAS (KDAF) — Now Texans can literally jump for joy!

This week, Sky Zone announced it’s opening a new location in Frisco, Texas, further expanding its footprint in the Lone Star State.

This is a partnership between a tight-knit group of entrepreneurs, including Adebara Lawrence, a Sky Zone franchisee.

Sky Zone spokesperson said, Lawrence, will be joining co-owners Oluwaseun Aina, Charles Salako, Adeola Adefemi, and Nwaka Goke-Dele.

“Being a Sky Zone franchisee is one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve made as an entrepreneur,” said Lawrence. “With a fantastic business model and an industry-leading path to profitability, I am excited to work with this group to bring Sky Zone’s innovative approach to active play to the Frisco community.”

“Texas is one of our target markets for development in 2023 and we’re looking forward to working with this group of franchisees to bring our fourth park to the state,” said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development.

For those who haven’t heard of Sky Zone, this place is a unique place for your kids to have fun and get some exercise. It features multiple trampolines, foam pits, a variety of obstacle courses, and even an indoor playground.

The Frisco location isn’t up currently, but while construction is happening, you can visit the Irving location.