DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a seasonal-type Saturday for North Texas in the middle of August as temperatures will be around the mid-90s for much of the region along with a chance for thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth says, “There will be enough sunshine today to allow temperatures to reach seasonal normals. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Next up, make sure you’re weather aware on Sunday in North Texas as widespread rainfall is expected with possible flooding issues. Highs will range from the high 80s to the low 90s for much of the region.

The weather center says, “Rain chances will ramp up on Sunday with widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall could result in flooding issues.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

When standing water is visible on the roadways, it’s simple, turn around, don’t drown. “Heavy rainfall on drought-stricken soil may cause flooding early next week. The greatest chances for rainfall will start Sunday afternoon and continue through midweek. There is still uncertainty on specific locations of greatest rainfall chances and highest rainfall accumulations at this time. Keep up to date with road conditions as commutes on Monday could be affected! Remember to never drive through flooded roads or past barricades. When driving through heavy rain, make sure to slow down as visibilities will be diminished.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Some more rain in the forecast as August continues, so, how much rainfall will you get?

“There is high confidence in all areas receiving rain next week, but possible rainfall amounts vary considerably. An inch or two of rainfall is likely through next weekend, but there is low potential for a few areas to receive over 10 inches,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas