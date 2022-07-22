DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas will see seasonably hot temperatures on Friday alongside some low storm chances.

The heat is coming back before it ever really left or took a short break from beating down on the Lone Star State. “Another hot day is expected with highs near 100 and heat index values up to 105. There is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms across parts of North and East Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth says that the highest chances for storms, around 20-30%, will be east of I-35/45 during the afternoon hours; some storms could produce some gusty winds and lightning.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth tips on preventing wildfires

“As the hot and dry conditions continue, so will the increased concern for the fire weather threat. Make sure to avoid all outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, and to heed any instruction from officials,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas