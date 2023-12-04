DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday will be cool and clear with highs in the low 60s.

The National Weather Service reported, “A cold front has moved through overnight and with cool high pressure sliding into the area in it’s wake. Sunny today with light northerly winds 5 to 10 mph will becoming light and variable this afternoon with seasonably cool highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight lows primarily in the 30s. A weak front arrives late in the day Tuesday, but until then, sunny and seasonably mild weather continues with highs in the 60s. Light south winds will shift northwest during the afternoon hours.”