Scott Mantz talked about two of the summer’s newest movies. He said “Bullet Train” is an action-packed movie with fantastic action scenes. He also said he loved “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and described it as a dark comedy that is clever, sharp, funny, and a lot of fun.

“Bullet Train” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies” are in theaters now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 3, 2022.