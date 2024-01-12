DALLAS (KDAF) — Popeyes has been trending recently after they announced their new promotion for their wings. It’s game time!

The fried chicken chain is offering free six-piece wings if a team with wings wins the big Superbowl 58 game.

So you’re probably wondering, what are the teams with rings?

If you aren’t someone who keeps up with football, you may want to get to know these NFL teams. “Winged” teams include the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

The free wings will only be available for two days after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. You can purchase them online or in the Popeyes app.