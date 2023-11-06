The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Score a free chicken sandwich from Shake Shack if a football player scores a touchdown and celebrates with the chicken dance in the end zone this Sunday!

“Our Chicken Shack is a sleeper in the chicken sandwich game and surpasses all the others, but you can be the judge of that,” the website said. “To redeem, go to your nearest participating Shake Shack or order on our app or website to score this deal during our weeklong promotion period (11/12-11/19).”

Keep your eyes on the ball on Sunday, Nov. 12, to be the first to know when you can score a free chicken sandwich with a $10 minimum purchase.

Credit: Shake Shack