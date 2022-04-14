DALLAS (KDAF) — The City of Arlington is issuing a traffic update for people traveling on Kelly Elliott Rd.

This week, Arlington City Council members approved a motion to extend the school zone Kelly Elliott Rd. near Patterson Elementary by an hour. School zone times in the morning will now be extended an additional 30 minutes and in the afternoon hours will also be extended by 30 minutes.

These extensions were approved to make up for pick-up and drop-off times for Arthur Intermediate School students who are temporarily attending Patterson whilst the school undergoes repairs.

Here are the official school zone times:

7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.