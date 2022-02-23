DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is making its way back to North Texas, with road conditions making it difficult for parents to take their children to school. Here is a list of schools with closures or delays in the area.
This list will be updated as more information becomes available to us.
- Aledo ISD – Two hour delay on Feb. 23
- Alvord ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Boyd ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Bridgeport ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Chico ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Collinsville ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Dallas ISD – All after school activities canceled on Feb. 23
- Decatur ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD – All after school activities canceled on Feb. 23
- Everman ISD – All after school activities canceled on Feb. 23
- Gainesville ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- High Point Academy Fort Worth – Two hour delay on Feb. 23
- Jacksboro ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Lindsay ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Mesquite ISD – All after school activities canceled on Feb. 23
- Muenster ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Paradise ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Poolville ISD – School starts at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23
- Sherman ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Slidell ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- Weatherford ISD – School canceled on Feb. 23
- White Settlement ISD – Two hour delayed start on Feb. 23