DALLAS (KDAF) — We hope everyone had a safe and relaxing Labor Day Weekend across North Texas and beyond! Tuesday will see some rain chances around the region; scattered storms are possible with some becoming strong to somewhat severe.

The rain is set to make its way into the region during the afternoon and early evening hours.

“Additional showers and storms will be possible this afternoon mainly across Central and East Texas. A few strong to marginally severe storms cannot be ruled out, with hail and strong downburst winds possible. Afternoon highs will top out in the 90s throughout the region,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

As Wednesday rolls around it’ll prove to be a partly/mostly sunny and humid day with some isolated-scattered showers and storms around East and Central Texas. A few strong storms with some very gusty winds and frequent lightning is possible.

NWS Fort Worth said, “One last day of lingering rain and thunderstorm chances across the East, with best chances from East Texas into the Lower Brazos Valley. A few could be strong with gusty downburst winds and locally heavy rainfall. Dry elsewhere. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph and occasionally gusty across North Texas and western Central Texas. Highs will reach to between 90 and 95 degrees, with higher humidity across the southeast half of the region. Rain chances continues through midweek with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon generally east of I-35. Severe storms are not expected. However, a strong storm or two with gusty winds and localized flooding will be possible.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The North Texas region will, for the most part, be rain-free Thursday through Saturday. “By later this week, North and Central Texas will get a break from the rain chances as northerly flow aloft brings slightly drier air into the region. High in the upper 80s to mid 90s are expected, with morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Here’s a quick look at next weekend’s weather, “Next weekend is expect to be dry with humid conditions continuing into Saturday. Highs remain in the lower to middle 90s, before a cold front ushers in drier air and slightly cooler air for more pleasant outdoor weather. Sunday’s highs will be from the mid 80s to lower 90s with breezy northeast winds 10 to 20 mph behind the cold front.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas