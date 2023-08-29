DALLAS (KDAF) — TLC’S Say Yes to The Dress icon, Randy Fenoli, was in town to help a good friend open Chally Bridal and Prom in Plano.

Chally is one of the largest dress boutiques in Texas. The large shop encompasses all things bridal, prom, homecoming, mother of the bride, etc.

A large highlight of their shop is their event portion where guests can actually host small parties such as bridal showers, engagement parties and more!

Fenoli spoke on behalf of how every guest should feel when getting to pick their own dress. He says the “trend” these days is everything! He hopes that when guests come into Chally, they can find the dress that makes them feel the most beautiful as this is the single most important and most photographed piece of garment a women will ever wear!

To learn more about Chally or to book an appointment, visit them here.