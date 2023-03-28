DALLAS(KDAF)— We all thought we would never see the day! Chic-fil-A does the unthinkable! and so soon? don’t tell me it’s chicken!

Chic-Fil-A announced on their Twitter, they will no longer be selling side salad as of April 3. The announcement came as a complete shock to social media as multiple salad lovers expressed their disappointment.

CFA tweeted said “Spring is here, and we are taking the opportunity to refresh our menu. Starting April 3rd, our Side Salad will no longer be offered on the Chick-fil-A menu. We want to continue providing you with quality food and service. We apologize for the inconvenience”.

The company said they are “always innovating to find the next favorite menu items and are working on some new ideas.”

Are you happy about this change, what kind of items would you want to see them add?





