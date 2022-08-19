DALLAS (KDAF) — Photos are a great way to seal in memories, create some and capture an age that you’ll never be again. Finding the best photographer to capture your moment is important and that reigns true even more so on National Photography Day!

That’s right this national holiday is celebrated on Friday, August 19 and NationalToday explains, “Photography catches society’s imagination, and the photographer who captures it and puts it on display in public may be found here. Without the hand of a dedicated photographer, the images and art we adore would be nothing. Let us pay tribute to photographers by promising to give them credit where credit is due.”

So, if you’re wanting to take some family portraits, couple photos, engagement photos or even if you’re just wanting to get fierce and do a solo shoot we’re here to help you out. Thumbtack reports these are the top affordable photographers around Dallas:

Eli Mabli Photography

BCREATIVE Photography

Royal Line Photography

Lyly Photography

Visceral Visual Shots

Michael Bush Photography

Amir Fard

Deena-Leigh Photography

Debbie Herrera Photography

LYTH Photos

For more of the best affordable photographers around town, click here.