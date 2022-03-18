DALLAS (KDAF) — With a gloomy start to the day and scattered cloud coverage, the Dallas Zoo is sharing some fun on Twitter with this toothy crocodile grin.

The subject of this portrait is this Nile crocodile (hey that rhymed) is named Monster. Something the zoo says is fitting.

“This gloomy Friday calls for crocodile smiles! 😀 At 15 feet long and weighing in at over 1,000 pounds, Monster, the Nile croc’s name is very fitting. He and his lady friend, Delilah are both in their 60s and love spending their days together. Isn’t he handsome?” Zoo officials tweeted Friday morning.

Some may agree, but others may call this devilish grin a smile only a mother (or zookeeper) could love. What do you think?