DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing quite like the Texas sun and during the summertime, it’s brighter and hotter than ever, that’s why you need to protect your eyes with some sunglasses.

Funny enough, Monday, June 27 is National Sunglasses Day and what a time to celebrate when the sun and heat is top of mind and body. NationalToday says, “Everyone loves a good set of shades… so why not grab your best sunglasses and make some waves at the pool, beach, or just walking down the street with your sweet shades. Make sure you’re wearing some sunglasses and join in the fun of National Sunglasses Day on June 27!”

We wanted to do our part in helping you get your newest pair to replace those old sunglasses you’ve been wearing for years. Here are the top spots according to Yelp around Dallas to get the best sunglasses:

Sunglass Hut

Payrite Optical

Goo Goo Eyes

Krewe

Black Optical

Sunglass Hut At Play

Occhiali Modern Optics

Ray-Ban at Northpark Center

Optique

Accent Eyecare

Luxe Eyewear