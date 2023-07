Jazz, food and local vendors take over the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center for this musical event.

Dallas (KDAF) – Lover of jazz and good times?

Let the music take you away at the three-day 6th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 3 the Black Academy of Arts & Letters will be featuring three stages of talent dedicated to Jazz, Blues and Soul and Promisisng young artists.

There will also be improv jam sessions, educational workshops, merchandise vendors, comedy, fun and local Dallas food vendors.

Get your tickets here.