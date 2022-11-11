DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like North Texas is getting an early taste of the winter season in November this weekend as Saturday will see a Freeze Warning during the morning hours and cold temps throughout the day.

According to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth portions of North Texas will see a Freeze Warning from 3-8 a.m. with lows ranging from 29-32 degrees.

“Skies will begin to clear out late tonight into Saturday morning in wake of an upper level system and strong cold front. It’s the end of the growing season and most folks have not seen their first freeze. Guess what? You will early Saturday morning to the north through southwest of the DFW Metroplex. Low temperatures will fall to between 29 and 32 degrees across the shaded area,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The center encourages North Texans to take precautions with outdoor plants by covering them up or simply bringing them indoors and to ensure outdoor pets/livestock have appropriate shelter for the cold weather. Also, outdoor plumbing needs to be insulated with covers over the faucets, etc.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

From cold mornings to cold nights, Saturday evening will be cold enough for an expected widespread freeze.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Rain chances will return early next week with cold rain expected on Monday.

“Expect cool temperatures to persist through all of next week. Widespread rain is expected on Monday as a pair of low pressure systems approach North and Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas