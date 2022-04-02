DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. Arguably the GOAT of summertime, lunch sandwiches and some of the best to dine on during a picnic.

Now, let’s give you a sneak peek at some of the best PB&J’s you can get around Dallas.

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Upper Greenville and Bishop Arts District

Hypnotic Donuts, located in Lakewood

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown

Maple Leaf Dinner, located in North Dallas

The People’s Last Stand, located in Upper Greenville

Rocket Fizz, located in Deep Ellum

Rush Bowls, located in Upper Greenville

Whistle Britches, located in North Dallas