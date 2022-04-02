DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, April 2 is National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. Arguably the GOAT of summertime, lunch sandwiches and some of the best to dine on during a picnic.

Now, let’s give you a sneak peek at some of the best PB&J’s you can get around Dallas.

  • Dallas Grilled Cheese Co, located in Upper Greenville and Bishop Arts District
  • Hypnotic Donuts, located in Lakewood
  • Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown
  • Maple Leaf Dinner, located in North Dallas
  • The People’s Last Stand, located in Upper Greenville
  • Rocket Fizz, located in Deep Ellum
  • Rush Bowls, located in Upper Greenville
  • Whistle Britches, located in North Dallas

