DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter weekend is afoot and Saturday just so happens to be National Eggs Benedict Day; the perfect day to grab some mimosas and enjoy the brunch favorite for many lovers of the breakfast lunch crossover meal.

If you don’t know, eggs benedict usually is served with a poached egg, English muffin and Canadian bacon smothered with hollandaise sauce. Maybe you want to chef it up in your home kitchen and make your own version of the brunch treat; be sure to hit up YouTube or your go-to recipe website/cookbook and get that hollandaise just right.

Maybe you want to do the more favored thing and head out for some brunch with family or friends. If so, we took to Yelp to find the best spots to devour some eggs benedict in Dallas:

Maple Leaf Diner, located in North Dallas

Ellen’s, located in West End

Yolk – One Arts Plaza, located in Arts District

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery, located in Uptown

Yolk Preston Center

Eggsellent Cafe

The Old Monk, located in Lower Greenville

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, located in Northeast Dallas

The Aussie Grind